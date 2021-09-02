News from the OPM

Government Announces Extension of No-Movement Days

The Government of Jamaica has extended for an additional two weeks, the current Covid-19 measures under the Disaster Risk Management Orders which include no-movement days.

Speaking during a media conference yesterday [September 1, 2021], Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, while the Government sees some early signs of improvement, for example with a decline in the Ro number, the advice of the public health experts is that there needs to be on extension of the current restrictions for another two weeks.

Therefore, the existing measures will continue.

There will be an additional 6 no-movement days beginning this weekend:

Sunday , September 5th

Monday, September 6th

Tuesday, September 7th

Sunday, September 12th

Monday, September 13th

Tuesday, September 14th

The curfew hours will remain at 7pm nightly until 5am the following morning on Wednesdays to Fridays and 6pm on Saturdays.

Prime Minister Holness continues to encourage Jamaicans to get vaccinated. He noted that persons who wish to receive the vaccine will be allowed to do so during curfew hours as was done over the last two weeks.

Prime Minister Holness said;

“Despite the extended curfew hours, we want the vaccination programme to continue in full force. Certain vaccination sites will remain open during curfew hours and on no movement days.”

In the meantime, the Prime Minister underscored that persons are allowed to prepare for the three consecutive no-movement days, on Friday, September 3 and Friday, September 10, 2021. Workplaces and or businesses will be required to close at midday.

The public is being reminded that persons employed to the essential services who are required to travel for work on no-movement days, must present a work ID to the police.

The full list of persons exempted can be found on the Office of the Prime Minister’s website at www.opm.gov.jm.

The Government continues to implore all Jamaicans to strictly observe all the protocols and measures to control the spread of COVID-19 to save lives and preserve livelihoods.