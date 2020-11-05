News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government has mobilized resources to assist those severely impacted by the heavy rains.

The Prime Minister assured the nation that as soon as there is a break in the current weather conditions, the Government will deploy resources to ensure that critical infrastructure is repaired, and residents are assisted.

Speaking yesterday (November 4) at a ceremony for the handing over of 43 devices under the Government’s Tablets in Schools Programme, at the Seaward Primary and Junior High School, Prime Minister Holness stated that the Government is carefully watching the rains to do further assessments and reallocations in the budget.

“The Ministry of Agriculture is now in the process of doing their assessment, and we will very shortly have a programme in place as to how we will assist our farmers and fishers to recover from the damage,” said Prime Minister Holness.

He further stated, “For persons who suffered the loss of stock, we have made some allocations through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to provide as much care and support as we can”.

In that regard, Prime Minister Holness noted that the Government is prepared to respond because the Administration has been good managers and stewards of the public’s resources.

“We have managed to maintain a strong fiscal policy, even in the time of COVID-19, we have been able to respond with CARE programmes. As we are experiencing these heavy showers, which have been disruptive, we have been able to Identify money within the budget to be prepared for clearing roadblocks, drains and doing patching and, we will recover from this setback as well,” said Prime Minister Holness.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is confident and optimistic that Jamaica will make the leaps necessary to reach first world status by 2030.