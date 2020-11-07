News from the OPM

PM Holness Congratulates the 46th President-Elect of the United States of America

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has extended congratulations to President-elect of the United States of America Joseph Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Mr. Biden, was announced as President-elect this morning (November 7) following the November 3, elections in the United States, making him the 46th US President.

Prime Minister Holness said:

“On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I extend heartiest congratulations to the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris. The United States of America will have its first woman and person of colour as Vice President in Kamala Harris. We are proud that she has Jamaican heritage. Her ascension to the role of VP is a monumental accomplishment for women all over the world and I salute her. Jamaica looks forward to the continued strong bilateral relations with our largest trading partner, the US, particularly as we work to stimulate our economies in the face of the COVID19 pandemic.”