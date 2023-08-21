News from the OPM

Government Using the Guaranteed Purchase Programme to Speed up Housing Development in Westmoreland

“We are planning to do 4,500 new housing solutions for the parish of Westmoreland.”

– Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government plans to complete 4,500 new housing solutions for the parish of Westmoreland. These 4,500 units are in addition to the 3,000 units already completed.

Speaking at the National Housing Trust’s (NHT) groundbreaking ceremony for the Sheffield Palms development in Westmoreland, Prime Minister Holness underscored that there are several projects slated for Westmoreland.

The Prime Minister said, “We are planning to do 4,500 new housing solutions for the parish of Westmoreland. These will include Shrewsbury Phase 1- 41 housing solutions, which are under construction, Shrewsbury Phase 2- 27 housing solutions which start next year, and Orolands- 520 housing solutions, which will start next year. We have Paradise- 2,453 housing solutions that are projected to start next year. We have Negril Spot, 140 housing starts, that is under development and is projecting a 2025 start. We have Fontabell- 325 units, and we are projecting a 2025 start as well.”

Other developments completed in Westmoreland include Shrewsbury Phases 1, 2 and 4, which have 615 housing solutions, Frome, which has 665 housing solutions, Mailers Field, with 230 housing solutions and Whitehall, with 748 housing solutions.

The Sheffield Palms is being developed under the NHT’s Guaranteed Purchase Programme (GPP), which started in November 2018. Under the current GPP, several developments are in the planning stage and are ready for execution in Westmoreland. Some of these developments include the Sheffield Palms-60 two-bedroom units, Savanna Park- 41 two-bedroom units, and Shantily- 135 two-bedroom units.

In this regard, the Prime Minister noted that his administration does not only have plans but is implementing those plans for the benefit of the people of Westmoreland.

The 906 million JMD Sheffield Palms development will consist of 113 housing units, with 60 units completed in the first phase. The first 30 units will be delivered to new homeowners by March 2024, and the remaining 30 by September 2024.

These units are being built on land located in the Retreat area on the northern side of the Little London Main Road and near the Little London and Negril communities.

The development will be on 24 acres of land, and the infrastructure will include paved driveways and parking areas, a water drainage system, a potable water distribution network, connections to sewer infrastructure, electricity, internet services, and green spaces. Each unit is 760 square feet.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister noted that the Sheffield Palms houses will target persons working in the tourism sector, civil servants, law enforcement, teachers, and other public sector workers.