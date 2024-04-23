News from the OPM

“The government is building out the public bureaucracy with rules, oversight and proper governance to make sure public resources are not wasted.”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Government continues to work to deliver tangible services and programmes to improve the lives of Jamaicans.

Prime Minister acknowledges that in some instances it takes too long for projects to be completed to lead to improvements for the people.

The Prime Minister says the process of change is underway to improve the pace of project implementation and completion for greater service delivery to Jamaicans.

“We understand the difficulties and the pain points you are experiencing but the process of change is underway and the process is sustainable. You have economic performance and the government is building out the public bureaucracy with rules, oversight, proper governance to make sure that the public resources are not wasted. We need to increase the pace and that is where were are now.”

The Prime Minister says the country must focus on increasing productivity and peace for greater economic growth.

“I started the year by saying Jamaica needs to focus on peace and productivity and those two lines of effort will create a virtuous cycle. Peace and productivity brings you prosperity and more prosperity brings more peace and more productivity. And that is where we are creating that virtuous cycle. It requires some patience.”

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness is rebuking persons who spread fake news and false narratives in the Jamaican society.

“We are in a seasons where there are those who are merchants of despair, political entrepreneurs of mischief, of real lies and misinformation. And there are those who are willing to consume it. Who listen to nonsense and don’t check it and end up feeding themselves on a diet of falsehoods that at the end of the day would have essentially corrupted their minds and distracted them from the process of truly building Jamaica,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister noted that more garbage trucks and public passenger buses will arrive in Jamaica shortly to ease some burdens. This alongside ongoing government action to deliver more programmes for the people. He said the government will work harder in caring for the people.

“Every day, we are doing something. One by one, ten by ten hundreds by the hundreds we are making a real impact on the lives of Jamaicans. It takes time. We are trying to move as quickly as possible in the right way. This government is a solid government. All the things you want cannot come to fruition unless we manage the economy well and put in place the rules and structures so that the resources from the economy can be translated into benefits for you.”

The Prime Minister was speaking on Friday (April 12) in St. Andrew where he handed over five social housing units to beneficiaries across three constituencies.