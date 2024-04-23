News from the OPM

Government Leveraging Falmouth’s Artisan Village to Pioneer Cultural and Economic Renaissance

“This Artisan Village is a serious attempt by the government to ensure the diversification of the tourism product. Culture has value, and when our visitors come, they want to experience our culture.”

– Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaica is at a fundamentally crucial stage of development as the country’s fiscal situation has improved. Prime Minister Holness said despite vulnerabilities, the economy has improved to positively impact all Jamaicans.

Speaking at the opening of the first ever Artisan Village in Jamaica and the Caribbean in Falmouth, Trelawny, Prime Minister Holness stressed that investments in the tourism product and culture are positively impacting the lives of not only people who live in Falmouth or Trelawny, but it has a multiplier effect on households across Jamaica.

“All Jamaicans are better off because of this investment. Today, the country’s fiscal situation has improved. Our fiscal situation is better, but we still have many risks. We have created what economists call more fiscal space. Now, the government has more freedom to expend on things like the Artisan Village, on things like buying more buses for the public transportation system or more garbage trucks for public sanitation, or building more highways and more schools,” stated Prime Minister Holness.

Highlighting the economic impact of cultural investments, the Prime Minister said the Artisan Village will lead to improvements and prosperity as it creates employment opportunities, stimulates entrepreneurship, and bolsters economic growth.

The Prime Minister said the Artisan Village is the launching pad for the renaissance of Jamaica’s arts and craft. The facility provides a central location for displaying the work of artisans and high-quality arts and crafts.

