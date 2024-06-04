News from the OPM

New Social Housing Programme Part of Government’s Social Safety Net

“The government of Jamaica continues to build a social safety net for the Jamaican people.”

– Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) is established to assist in providing a social safety net and services for Jamaicans, particularly the most vulnerable.

Prime Minister Holness emphasized that the NSHP is critically significant in breaking the cycle of inter generational poverty and enhancing the social wellbeing of Jamaicans.

“The government of Jamaica continues to build a social safety net for the Jamaican people. This social safety net is a concept that essentially says that there is a minimum standard of quality of life that every Jamaican is entitled to, and the government should provide the services where persons are not able to provide for themselves,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister underscored that the NSHP targets households with very low or no income, with a focus on households with young children, the elderly, and large families. “If you’re talking about intergenerational poverty, then the Coleman’s family is a perfect example of this. This investment by the state in providing these housing solutions is one that will have an impact on future generations to come,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

At the same time, Prime Minister Holness highlighted that the programme is not just a giveaway or handout but a carefully managed process that ensures public funds are used effectively. “We are doing it by the rules, and we are following the rules strictly. We must make sure that the higher level of probity is applied, and that we manage and mitigate against any risk that could happen to devalue the investment.”

Prime Minister Holness also noted that the NSHP is not only providing a safe and secure living space for deserving families, but also serves as a model for responsible and sustainable building practices. The social housing units built under this programme are designed to meet the highest building standards, making them a benchmark for quality and resilience. As such, Prime Minister Holness is encouraging homeowners and builders to emulate these standards, promoting a culture of building excellence.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking today (May 24) at a New Social Housing Programme Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Rocky Point, Clarendon, where he handed over a 3-bedroom unit to the Coleman’s family.