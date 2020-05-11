News from the OPM

PM Holness Expresses Sadness at the Passing of Professor Emeritus Hickling

It is with sadness that I note the passing of Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry Fredrick Hickling.

Professor Hickling was one of the preeminent voices in the field of Psychiatry in Jamaica and the Caribbean. He had more than 100 publications and was a leading member in the University of the West Indies (UWI) community.

In 2012, Professor Hickling received the Order of Distinction (Commander) for his globally recognized, pioneering research work in community mental health and advocacy in the field of psychiatry from the Government of Jamaica.

He was Head of the Department of Community Health and Psychiatry at the UWI Mona and also served as Executive Director of the Caribbean Institute of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

He died yesterday, (May 7) at 74 years old leaving a legacy of fearless revolutionary work on mental health and human behavior.

I offer my sincere condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of Professor Hickling.