POST CABINET REPORT For January 15, 2020

Cabinet Budget Retreat

The Cabinet will go on a three- day retreat from Thursday January 16 as we continue to prepare the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The retreat will continue until Saturday, January 18.

Reform of the Dogs (Liability for Injuries By) Act

Cabinet has given approval for a proposed reform to the Dogs (Liability of Injuries By) Act by repealing and replacing it with a new law that will provide for criminal and civil liability for an owner of a dog that attacks, injures and or causes the death of a person. Cabinet has given approval for drafting instructions to be given to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel.

Change in Approach for the Privatization of the Jamaica Railway Services

Cabinet has given approval for a change in approach to be taken in the privatization of the Jamaica Railway Corporation (JRC) services, to include pursuing a Development Lease for the rail system for sections from Montego Bay, St. James to St. Elizabeth.

Cabinet has given approval for the establishment of an Enterprise Team to oversee and manage the strategic engagement with potential investor partners for the privatization. Cabinet has also given approval for the engagement of the Development Bank of Jamaica as the Transaction Manager to execute the transaction.

The members of the enterprise team are:

Mr. Howard Mitchell -Chairman

Mr. Milverton Reynolds

Mr. Fitzroy Williams

Mr. Michael Schloss

P.S or Nominee from the Ministry of Transport and Mining

P.S or Nominee from the Ministry of Finance and Planning

P.S or Nominee from the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

Solicitor General or Nominee

A development lease allows private sector companies the opportunity to develop and maintain governments assets/ land while governing the use, agreed development and maintenance of the assets over the life of the lease.

Additional Information for HM:

The change in approach follows a report from a Technical Consultant in 2013, which said that for the privatized rail operation to be viable a significant government subsidy would be required.

It also follows a prior Memorandum of Understanding with a potential investor which fell through.

Acquisition of Land at 3 Brumalia Road, Manchester

Cabinet has given approval for the purchase of lands at 3 Brumalia Road in Mandeville, for the relocation of the Manchester Parish Court. The courthouse was destroyed in a fire on November 8, 2019.

Following the fire, interim steps were taken to facilitate continued court operations, including the relocation to and rental of space at the nearby James Plaza. The property at Brumalia Road is being purchased for $184m.

Renaming of the National Committee on Reparations to the National Council on Reparations

Cabinet was advised of the renaming of the National Committee on Reparations to the National Council on Reparations. The name change follows a Cabinet decision in 2016.

The decision was taken to elevate the issue of reparations and enhance the legitimacy and standing of the body amongst stakeholders and the general public. The new name also reflects the importance attached to the issue by the government and will facilitate the conduct of its work in an independent and authoritative manner.

Appointment of Members to the Advisory Board of the National Land Agency

Cabinet has given approval for the appointment of the following persons to the National Land Agency Advisory Board for a period of three years with effect from December 16, 2019 to December 15, 2022:

Mrs. Natalie Farrell Ross -Chairperson

Mr. Ian Murray

Mr. Llewelyn Allen

Mr. Lloyd Davis

Mrs. Kerry- Ann Lewars Jackson

Mr. Michael Hylton

Appointment of Members to the Advisory Board of the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA)

Cabinet has given approval for the following persons to be appointed to the Advisory Board of the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) for a period of three years with effect from December 16, 2019 to December 15, 2022.

Mr. Ewart Scott- Chairman

Ms. Leonie Barnaby, OD- Deputy Chairperson

Ms. Eleanor Jones

Mr. Robert Taylor

Dr. Kenneth James

Mr. Ainsley Henry

Dr. Ava Maxam

Award of Contract for the Supply of 20 Garbage Compactor Trucks

Cabinet has given approval for the award of a contract to Tank Weld Metals Ltd. by the National Solid Waste Management Authority for the supply of 20 Garbage Compactor Trucks. The contract is valued at US$1,894,490.

Award of Contract for the Procurement of Works for the Construction of the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project

Cabinet has given approval for the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) to grant a contract to S&G Road Surfacing Materials Ltd. for the construction of the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project. The contract is valued $950,000,000.

Under the contract, S&G will construct a 1km composite seawall and revetment structure designed to resist the 100-year return storm waves.

The roadway will be raised to reduce flooding risks from storm events. The company will upgrade minor drains crossing Port Royal Street.

A 4.7km boardwalk will be constructed for recreational use and an 80m fishing beach will also be constructed under the contract to accommodate fishermen.

—————————————————————————————

MOEYI Updates

Update on Matters at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts

I have appointed an independent committee to facilitate an investigation into the governance and operations of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. This committee will provide me with an independent report which will assist with determining how to proceed in resolving some of the issues facing the school.

The committee will serve for three months from January 2020 to March 2020.

The committee is comprised as follows:

Mr. Justice Mahadev Dukharan (Ret’d)

Ms. Joy Douglas

Mrs. Jean Barnes

Dr. Phyllicia Marshall

Mr. Odaine James – (Recording Secretary)

Mr Rohan Purcel

Additional Information for HM:

Hearings for the Principal will begin on February 5, 2020

Update on Beecham Hill Primary School

Name of School: Beecham Hill Primary and Infant

Address: Zion Hill, Richmond P.O.

Parish: St. Mary

Name of Principal: Erica Brimm

Type of Institution: Primary and Infant School

Number of Children Enrolled: 31

Sections of the Beecham Hill Primary and Infant School were damaged by fire in December 2019. The building was significantly affected, which resulted in the relocation of all the staff and students to the Zion Hill Primary School.

This institution is located in Richmond in the parish, approximately 20km from the original location. A shuttle service organized and financed by the Ministry of Education has been provided to transport students to the new location.

Transitioning

The parents came out in their numbers and provided support by helping to clean and organize the facility.

Various stakeholders were also provided support. Representatives from the Ministry of Education, The Jamaica Constabulary Force, members of Board of Governors as well as other community members were present.

Overall it has been a smooth transition,

Additional Information for HM

Based on the findings the following is advised: