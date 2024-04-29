News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Condemns Killing of School Boy by Thugs in Westmoreland

“Our students must be protected from violence of all forms so that they can live to fulfil their dreams and aspirations. Criminals will not win in our society.”

-Prime Minister Andrew Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has strongly condemned the killing on Thursday afternoon (April 25) of a school boy in Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

Sixteen year-old Carson Bennett, a student of Grange Hill High School was killed when rival gangs engaged in a shoot-out in the community. A female student was also shot and injured during the incident.

The Prime Minister said: “This incident and violence in all its forms must be condemned by all Jamaicans. Our children must be free to attend school and live in an environment that promotes peace and safety to help them fulfil their dreams and aspirations. Persons who prey upon our children can expect no mercy. The law enforcement agencies will catch up with them and bring them to justice. Criminals will not win in our society.”

Prime Minister Holness noted that the Government has been ensuring the legal framework is in place to decisively deal with gangs and the resources are provided to law enforcement to apprehend gangsters and preserve peace in communities.

“We have seen where gangs are grooming our youngsters at an early age. The Government is taking decisive steps to ensure we bolster the laws and equip the police to go after gangsters. The full weight of law enforcement and the security and legal apparatus will be brought to bear on the heartless thugs who carried out this attack. These thugs should receive no sympathies from decent law abiding citizens,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister reassured stakeholders in the education sector that the Government will continue to act in their best interest to create a safe environment for learning.

“We urge Jamaicans not to cower in fear. Your Government is resolute in addressing violence. I want to reassure everyone – teachers, students, parents and communities – that the State will not bow to criminality and lawlessness. We will put measures in place to address this and other incidents. The criminals will not win. I urge all persons with information to tell what they know, give the information to law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrators and put them through our criminal justice system,” said Prime Minister Holness.