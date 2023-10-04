News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Will Expand the New Social Housing Programme to Give More Jamaicans Homes

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will expand the New Social Housing Programme to give more Jamaicans homes. In addition to a greater budgetary allocation to expand the reach of the programme, the Prime Minister says there will be greater emphasis on the pace at which the homes are completed so Jamaicans who have been identified as beneficiaries can get their homes much more quickly.



The Prime Minister, who was speaking on Friday (September 8, 2023) during a home handover in West Portland, said an incubator training programme tailored for local contractors would be established to increase the delivery of homes.



The programme would see the provision of training and resources to emerging local contractors, who would become further empowered and form part of Jamaica’s crucial infrastructure development talent pool.



The Prime Minister explained that expanding the pool of contractors is a pivotal step toward achieving the housing goals of the government.



In the meantime, the Prime Minister said, “We are about converting the benefits of the improved economic performance into real benefits for the people of Jamaica.”



He says his government is committed to transforming Jamaican lives through housing opportunities and will continue to implement plans and programmes to improve Jamaica.