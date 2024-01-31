News from the OPM

“This new plant signifies more than just economic progress; it’s about uplifting Brand Jamaica and providing our people with opportunities for higher-order skills and employment.”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has welcomed the expansion and major investment of J$6.7 billion in the Jamaican market space by National Baking Company.

At the same time, the Prime Minister highlighted the transformational impact the investment will have on brand Jamaica, innovation and the nation’s workforce.

Reiterating the Government’s focus and theme for 2024 of “peace, productivity, and prosperity,” Prime Minister Holness emphasized the symbiotic relationship between economic growth, social responsibility, and the creation of highly skilled job opportunities.

Speaking on Monday (January 8) at Catherine Hall in Montego Bay at the launch of National’s multi-billion dollar western Jamaica facility, the Prime Minister said: “This new plant signifies more than economic progress; it’s about uplifting Brand Jamaica and providing our people with opportunities for higher-order skills and employment.”

Focusing on the link between the investment and Brand Jamaica, Prime Minister Holness stated, “Jamaica’s biggest asset is our people, and our people create value cumulatively, which we describe as the brand.” Prime Minister Holness urged businesses to leverage the value of the national brand, emphasizing the positive impact that National Baking Company’s products have worldwide.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister acknowledged the company’s environmental initiatives and commended its move to implement more environmentally friendly techniques to reduce emissions and pollution.

Prime Minister Holness also emphasized the integration of technology to improve productivity and the subsequent creation of highly skilled job opportunities. “Repetitive and routine actions will be replaced by technology, leading to a higher-level trained workforce and higher-paid jobs,” said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister commended the Hendrickson family, owners and operators of National Baking Company, for their commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility, stating: “The Hendrickson family has given back significantly to Jamaica. As industrialists and manufacturers, they have not only added value to our economy but also enriched the lives of our people.”

In this regard, the Prime Minister recognized the substantial contributions of the company’s founder, Mr. Karl Hendrickson.

“Karl is one of our foremost industrialists. He has turned a simple manufacturing process—the creation of bread—into a major industry in Jamaica. His legacy of productivity, reflected in the industries of manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism, stands tall, and Jamaica owes him a debt of gratitude.”