News from the OPM

–Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared his administration’s dedication to creating a caring economy that prioritizes the well-being of Jamaican citizens through responsible governance and genuine concern for the people.

In his address of the 2024/2025 Budget presentation on Thursday (March 21), Prime Minister Holness outlined key initiatives and policies aimed at improving lives across the nation.

“We have a government that creates the cash that it uses to care. We have a government that truly puts people first,” said Prime Minister Holness.

This commitment is reflected in a series of impactful measures that include the following:

1. Tuition-Free Education: The government introduced tuition-free education, leading to near-universal secondary education and empowering Jamaican youth with greater opportunities for learning and growth.

2. Free Healthcare Access: The implementation of free access to healthcare has significantly improved health-seeking behaviour among Jamaicans, ensuring that essential medical services are accessible to all.

The government has also made significant improvements and impacts in other areas, including:

– Making technical and vocational training free at the HEART/NSTA Trust, benefiting over 120,000 young people.

– Increasing various tax thresholds to reduce the tax burden on Jamaicans and free more individuals from taxation.

– Introducing a social pension for seniors over 75 who were not NIS contributors, providing financial support to vulnerable seniors.

– Implementing unemployment insurance and removing guarantors from student loans to alleviate financial burdens.

– Providing subsidies on bus fares to ease the impact of inflation on commuters, demonstrating a commitment to supporting the working class.

Prime Minister Holness stated: “We use economic gains to implement people-centred policies that care for and protect the most vulnerable among us.” This approach reflects the government’s dedication to ensuring equitable sharing of resources and improving the lives of all Jamaicans.

Prime Minister Holness asserted that his administration rejects trickle-down economics and prioritizes social activism to ensure that economic growth directly benefits the people. Prime Minister Holness emphasized that the government will continue to demonstrate a genuine commitment to caring for the poor and working class through tangible policies and initiatives.