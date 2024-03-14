POST CABINET REPORT For July 12, 2023

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of Major Kerron Burrell, JP, Executive Director of the Financial Services Commission as an ex officio member of the Board of Directors of the Jamaica International Financial Services Authority, with effect from 12 June 2023 to 7 May 2025, when the tenure of the Board would expire.

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the following persons to the Integrated Water Resources Management Council for a period of three years, with effect from 3 July 2023 to 2 July 2026:

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (Samuda) – Chairman

Yaneke Watson

Arlene Williams

Kevoy Osbourne

Omar Alcock

Jacqueline Spence-Hemmings

Geoffrey Marshall

Glaister Cunningham

Hana Samuels

Kamal Thompson

Anthony McKenzie

Lenmour Bell

Alicia Bish

Osbourne Chin

Todd Johnson

Phillipa Ricketts-Edmund

Michael Williams

Everton Robinson

Bryan Hastings

Odel Felix

Tracy-Ann Thomas

Janice Lowe

Kenneth Brown

Edson Carr

Seveline Collins

Shani Bryce-Grant

Donna Blake

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of Mr. Ainsley Henry, JP as the Government of Jamaica Permanent Director on the Board of the Environmental Foundation of Jamaica, following the resignation of Ms. Rainee Oliphant.

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the following persons to the Electricity Appeal Tribunal for a period of two years, with effect from 3 July 2023 to 2 July 2025:

Honourable Ms. Justice (Ret’d) Gloria Smith – Chairperson

Adrian Stokes

Shirley-Ann Eaton

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the following persons to the Enterprise Team for the Privatisation of the Agricultural Marketing Corporation (AMC) Complex (Land and Buildings on Spanish Town Road):

Nerine Small

Racquel Hewitt

Vivion Scully

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the following persons to the Public Investment Management Committee (PIMC) with effect from 19 June 2023, as under:

the Minister of Finance and the Public Service – Chairman

the Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce

the Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport

the Minister of Education and Youth

the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining

the Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (Samuda)

the Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (Morris Dixon)

Financial Secretary, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service

Managing Director, Development Bank of Jamaica

President, Jamaica Promotions Corporation

Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica

General Manager, Urban Development Corporation

Chief Executive Officer, National Environment and Planning Agency

Chief Technical Director, Performance Management and Evaluation Branch, Office of the Cabinet

Principal Director, Public Investment Appraisal Branch, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service

APPROVALS FOR TRAVEL & HOSTING OF INTERNATIONAL EVENTS

The Cabinet gave approval for Jamaica to partner with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) to host the Jamaican leg of the CARICOM IMPACS Regional Cyber Awareness Raising Sessions, proposed to be held from June 27 to 28 June 2023 in Kingston; and noted that the event was being organised through a grant between the European Commission and CARIFORUM, allocating partial funding for the sessions.

The Cabinet gave approval for the hosting of the the 25th Caribbean Postal Union Conference and the 19thCaribbean Council of Ministers of Postal Affairs meeting scheduled for 3 to 7 July 2023, in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Cabinet gave approval for Jamaica to host the 31st Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Social Security Organisations and a related workshop, during the period 30 October to 3 November 2023.

APPROVALS FOR OVERSEAS REPRESENTATION BY MEMBERS OF THE CABINET

CABINET ACTION INTERNATIONAL EVENT DATE DELEGATION (led by the Minister) Addition to delegation: Chief Technical Director – 2 to 10 June 2023 Permanent Secretary – 10 to 16 June 2023 111th Session of the International Labour Conference Geneva, Switzerland June 5-16, 2023 Ministry of Labour and Social Security Addition to delegation: Mr Delano Seivewright, Senior Communications Strategist Caribbean Tourism Organization Caribbean Weekin Miami and New York, United States of America June 4-14, 2023 Ministry of Tourism Addition to the delegation: Representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and the Port Authority of Jamaica; the participation of Ambassador/Special Investment Envoy Mr. Adam Stewart, CD, LLD, (at no cost to the govt) Trade and Investment Business Mission to Ottawa and Toronto in Canada, and New York and Washington DC in the United States of America June 22 – July 1, 2023 Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce Travel Approved by Cabinet The First Annual United States-Caribbean Leaders Meeting, Nassau, bahamas June 8, 2023 The Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Travel Approved by Cabinet Tour properties owned by Grupo Pinero, owners of the Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts chain, in Mexico and the Dominican Republic May 26-28, 2023 Ministry of Tourism Travel Approved by Cabinet The launch of the Global Leadership Coalition for Inclusion in Berlin, Germany The International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS) VII in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan. June 18, 2023 & June 26-29, 2023, rspectively Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Travel Approved by Cabinet The European Union (EU)-Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) Regional Conference on Sargassum, Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic June 15, 2023 Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (Samuda, M) Travel Approved by Cabinet The Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Ministerial Conference on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Mental Health in Bridgetown, Barbados The 172nd Session of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Executive Committee in Washington DC, United States of America. June 14-16, 2023 and June 26-30, 2023, respectively Ministry of Health and Wellness Travel Approved by Cabinet The Third Regional Seminar on Social Development in Santiago, Chile. June 27-29, 2023 Ministry of Labour and Social Security (Led by Minister of State) Travel Approved by Cabinet The Fifty-third Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington, DC, United States of America June 21-23, 2023 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Travel Approved by Cabinet (with amendments to Minister’s delegation) High-Level Ministerial Event “Transforming agrifood systems to achieve the 2030 Agenda: Harnessing the potential of SIDS, LDCs and LLDCs” to The 43rd Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization Conference from 1 to 7 July 2023 in Rome, Italy. June 29 and July 1 – 7, 2023 respectively Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Travel Approved by Cabinet. The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States High-Level Ministerial Event in Georgetown, Guyana. June 27, 2023 Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining (led by the Minister of State) Travel Approved by Cabinet. The Preparatory and Joint Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Central American Integration System (SICA) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Placencia, Belize June 25-26, 2023, which would be Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

AWARD OF CONTRACTS

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract the award of a contract in the amount of US$1,349,896.13, inclusive of taxes, to EY Services Limited, for the provision of consulting services for Phase 4 of the Compensation Review/Salary Structure Project by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service for the Government of Jamaica (GOJ), as recommended by the Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the variation of a contract by the Jamaica Social

Investment Fund (JSIF) for additional works implemented during the construction of the

Montego Bay (Barnett Street) Fire Station, St. James. The Cabinet approved the variation

of the contract in the amount of $45,836,223.63, to Pavecon Limited, as recommended

by the Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the variation of a contract to construct 6½ classrooms at the Edwin Allen High School in Frankfield, Clarendon. The Cabinet approved the variation of the contract in the amount of $7,090,293.76 to N. F. Barnes Construction and Equipment Limited, as recommended by the Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the procurement and distribution of textbooks to secondary level schools island wide under the Ministry’s National Textbook Loan Scheme for Academic Year 2023/2024; and, in keeping with the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, the Cabinet approved the award of a contract in the amount of $152,168,495.30 to Carlong Publishers (Caribbean) Limited, as recommended by the Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the procurement and

distribution of Grades 7 to 11 Macmillan, Nelson Thornes and Oxford University Press

textbooks to secondary level schools island wide under the Ministry’s National Textbook

Loan Scheme for Academic Year 2023/2024; and, in keeping with the endorsement of

the Public Procurement Commission, the Cabinet approved the award of a contract in

the amount of $237,833,919.00 to Kingston Bookshop Limited, as recommended by the

Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the procurement and

distribution of Grades 7 to 11 textbooks to secondary level schools island wide under the

Ministry’s National Textbook Loan Scheme for Academic Year 2023/2024; and, in keeping

with the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, the Cabinet approved the

award of a contract in the amount of $83,608,375.00 to Book Wizard Limited, as

recommended by the Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract to the Planning Institute of

Jamaica for the provision of an expandable database of the transaction information

comprising 250,000 scanned (loose-leaf) titles and 300,000 application index cards for

integration with the e-Titling software system being procured by the National Land

Agency (NLA); and, noting the “no objection” of the World Bank, the Cabinet approved

the award of a contract in the amount of US$450,000.00 to Softengi SP. z.o.o.

subcontracting MS Technology Solutions, as recommended by the Infrastructure

Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the supply and delivery of Extreme Network Equipment; and, in keeping with the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, the Cabinet approved the award of a contract, in the amount of $64,193,964.40, inclusive of General Consumption Tax, by the Bank of Jamaica to PBS Technologies (Jamaica) Limited, as recommended by the Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the expansion of classrooms and the kitchen at the Exchange All Age School in St. Ann; and, in keeping with the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, the Cabinet approved the award of a contract in the amount of $185,733,102.48, by the National Education Trust to Pave-Con Limited, as recommended by the Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the National Works Agency for road rehabilitation works from Mount Salem to East Kirkland Heights Road, St. Andrew; and, in keeping with the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, the Cabinet approved the award of a contract of $69,586,300.00, to Dwight’s Construction Limited, as recommended by the Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the procurement and distribution of Grades 7 to 11 HarperCollins and KC Publishing textbooks to secondary level schools island wide under the National Textbook Loan Scheme for 2023-2024; and, in keeping with the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, the Cabinet approved the award of a contract in the amount of $64,407,100.00 to Full Service Consultants Limited, as recommended by the Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract by the National Water Commission for the St. Paul’s Lane Sanitary Collector Sewer, Tower Hill, Kingston; and, in keeping with the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, the Cabinet approved the award of a contract in the amount of $134,843,415.50 to Champion Industrial Equipment and Supplies Limited, as recommended by the Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract by the National Insurance Fund for the renewal of general insurance for the second year of a three-year contract, for the Braco Resort Hotel, for the period 1 May 2023 to 30 April 2024; and, in keeping with the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, the Cabinet approved the award of a contract in the amount of US$509,218.85, inclusive of General Consumption Tax (GCT), to Gallagher Insurance Brokers Jamaica Limited, as recommended by the Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract by the Planning Institute of

Jamaica for the development of an overall Nation Brand Strategy and Brand Identity for

Jamaica; and noting the “no objection” of the World Bank, the Cabinet approved the

award of a contract in the amount of US$438,410.00 to Bloom Consulting subcontracting

One Group, UMA Design Studio and Portland Communications, as recommended by the

Infrastructure Committee.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract by eGov Jamaica Limited to IBM World Trade Corporation, for the renewal of a software subscription and support contract for a period of one year; and, in keeping with the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, the Cabinet approved the award of a contract in the amount of US$737,053.86 to IBM World Trade Corporation, as recommended by the Infrastructure Committee.