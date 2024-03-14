POST CABINET REPORT For July 26, 2023

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of Ms. Carmen Johnson as an ex officio member to the St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital Management Committee, with effect from 10 July 2023 to 2 April 2026, when the tenure of the Board would expire.

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the following persons to the Pharmacy Council of Jamaicafor a period of two months, to allow for the continuation of the regulatory functions until the composition of a new Council was settled. The appointments are in effect from 17 July 2023 to 16 September 2023:

Dr. Eugenie Brown-Myrie – Chairperson

Mr. Rohan McNellie

Ms. Lily-Claire Bellamy

Mrs. Cynthia Lewis-Graham

Dr. Ernestine Watson

Dr. Lisa Bromfield

Dr. Michelle Russell

Dr. Winsome Christie

Dr. Diane Newman-McKenzie

Mr. Hughroy Thomas

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the following persons to the Board of Directors of the Norman Manley International Airport Limited (NMIAL) for a period of three years, with effect from 17 July 2023 to 16 July 2026:

Linton Johnson – Chairman

Andria Whyte Walters

Paula L. Brown

Wayne Strachan

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of Mr. Walter G. Melbourne as Chairman to the Building Appeal Tribunal, in place of Mr. Shane Dalling, who had resigned. The appointment is with effect from 17 July 2023 to 20 November 2024, when the tenure of the Tribunal would expire.

APPROVALS FOR HOSTING OF INTERNATIONAL EVENTS

The Cabinet gave approval for Jamaica to host the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Regional Meeting on Networking and Cooperation among Regulatory Bodies in the Caribbean Member States in Kingston, Jamaica from 8 to 11 August 2023.

APPROVALS FOR OVERSEAS REPRESENTATION BY MEMBERS OF THE CABINET

CABINET ACTION INTERNATIONAL EVENT DATE DELEGATION (led by the Minister) Travel approved by Cabinet State: Brussels, Belgium The Third European Union (EU)-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Summit. The 116th Session of the Council of Ministers of the Organization on African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) July 17-18 and 19-20, 2023 Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. Accompanied by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Travel Approved by Cabinet State: New York “Economic, Social and Environmental Sustainability in Tourism” at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development July 4, 2023 Ministry of Tourism

AWARD OF CONTRACTS

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the provision of garbage collection and disposal services at 617 public educational institutions island wide, to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) in the total sum of $243,225,527.28, for a period of three years.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract to FAST Enterprises LLC for the provision of maintenance and production support services for the GenTax Integrated Tax Administration System implemented by Jamaica with customisation and site-specific development that was rebranded as the Revenue Administration Information System (RAiS). The award of the contract was approved in the amount of US$3,505,000.00, or approximately J$560,800,000.00, excluding General Consumption Tax.

The Cabinet gave approval for a contract by the National Health Fund (NHF) to KPMG Jamaica for the provision of external auditing services for a period of three years; and in keeping with the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, gave approval for the award of a contract in the amount of $90,869,550.00, inclusive of General Consumption Tax (GCT) to KPMG Jamaica.

The Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the supply, delivery, installation, and commissioning of one 128 Slice Computerized Tomography (CT) Unit for the Kingston Public Hospital. Following the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, gave approval for the award of a contract in the amount of US$1,616,900.00 or J$250,141,544.36, inclusive of General Consumption Tax to A.A. Laquis (Jamaica) Limited.