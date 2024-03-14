POST CABINET REPORT For May 24, 2023

Board Appointments

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of Mrs. Sharonmae Shirley to the Board of Directors of the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office, with effect from 8 May 2023 to 13 March 2024, when the tenure of the Board would expire.

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the following persons to the Board of the National Export-Import Bank of Jamaica Limited (EXIM Bank) for a period of two years, with effect from 8 May 2023 to 7 May 2025:

Norman Reid – Chairman

Bevan Callam

Geoffrey Ziadie

Andria Whyte-Walters

Sharon Williamson

Guna Muppuri

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the following persons to the Board of Directors of the Jamaica International Financial Services Authority (JIFSA)for a period of two years, with effect from 8 May 2023 to 7 May 2025:

Stephen Gooden – Chairman

Peter Goldson – Deputy Chairman

Eric Crawford

Shullette Cox

Norman Reid

Malindo Wallace

L. Robert Honeyghan

Kelli-Dawn Hamilton

Marc Gayle

Julian Mair

Phillip Harrison

Opal Wilson

Ex officio members:

Richard Byles, Governor, Bank of Jamaica

Kenneth Baker, Executive Director, Financial Services Commission

Marlene Aldred, KC, Solicitor-General, AttorneyGeneral’s Chamber

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the following persons to the Electricity Appeal Tribunal for a period of two years, with effect from 15 May 2023 to 14 May 2025:

Honourable Ms. Justice (Ret’d) Ingrid Mangatal – Chairperson

Adrian Stokes

Shirley-Ann Eaton

The Cabinet approved the appointment of the following persons to the Board of Directors of eGov Jamaica Limited with effect from 8 May 2023 to 20 November 2024, when the tenure of the Board would expire:

Grace Lindo

Shereen Jones

Owen Ellington

Major Sheldon Bryan

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of Ms. Melisa Tracy-Ann Berry to the Board of Directors of e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited and the Board of Directors of The Universal Service Fund, with effect from 8 May 2023 to 20 November 2024, when the tenure of the Board would expire.

The Cabinet approved the appointment of the following members to the Falmouth Hospital (FH) Management Committee for a period of three years, with effect from 15 May 2023 to 14 May 2026:

Kenneth Grant – Chairman

Patricia Greaves-Silvera

Keron Young

O’Brian Miller

Dionne Campbell

Jonathan Bartley

Judith Moore

Ex Officio Members

St. Andrade Sinclair, Regional Director, Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA)

Keriesa Bell-Cummings, Chief Executive Officer, FH

Dianne Campbell-Stennett, Regional Technical Director, WRHA

Leighton Perrins, Senior Medical Officer, FH

Pauline Dawkins-Palmer, Matron, FH

Princess Wedderburn, Parish Manager, Trelawny

Lincoln Dunkley, Nominee of the Chairman, Board of WRHA

Miss Shanique Flemming, Representative of the employees of the FH

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the following members to the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) Management Committee for a period of three years, with effect from 15 May 2023 to 14 May 2026:

David Baugh – Chairman

Odette Soberram-Dyer

Reverend Ruel Robinson

Suzette Ramdanie-Linton, JP

Patrice Ricketts, JP

Cemone Matherson

Mark McGann

Ex Officio Members

St. Andrade Sinclair, Regional Director, Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA)

Charmaine Williams-Beckford, Chief Executive Officer, CRH

Dianne Campbell-Stennett, Regional Technical Director, WRHA

Derek Harvey, Senior Medical Officer, CRH

Gillian Ledgister, Matron, CRH

Lennox Wallace, Parish Manager, St. James

Dwight Crawford, Nominee of the Chairman, Board of WRHA

Kimani Jones, Representative of the employees of the CRH

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of Mr. Christopher Whyms-Stone to the Board of Directors of the Tourism Product Development Company, with effect from 15 May 2023 to 1 November 2024, when the tenure of the Board would expire.

The Cabinet approved the appointment of the following persons to the Independent

Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, with effect from 15 May 2023 to 8 May 2025, when the tenure of the Panel would expire:

Meg Georgia Gibson Henlin, KC – Chairperson

M Catherine Minto – Vice Chairperson

The Cabinet gave approval for the following persons to the Board of Directors of the Trade Board Limited, with effect from 15 May 2023 to 20 March 2024, when the tenure of the Board would expire:

Daenia Ashpole – Deputy Chairperson

Nicole Chang

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the following persons to the Board of Directors of the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) for a period of two years, with effect from 15 May 2023 to 14 May 2025:

Patricia R. Francis, CD – Chairperson

Ian Levy – Deputy Chairman

Yoni Epstein

Max Jardim

Delano Seiveright

Taneisha Ingleton

Vinni Walia

Christopher McPherson

Opal Whyte

Kevin O’Brien Chang

L. Robert Honeyghan

Michelle Law

Deveta McLaren

Jo-Anne Archibald

The Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of the following persons to the Board of Directors of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) for a period of two years, with effect from 15 May 2023 to 14 May 2025:

Stephanie Sterling – Chairperson

Steven Fong-Yee – Deputy Chairman

Oral Shaw

Ian Neita

Donovan Wignal

L. Robert Honeyghan

Andria Whyte Walters

Adonia Chin

LeVaughn Flynn

Mina Robertson

Bernard Henry

Danielle Terrelonge

Venice Williams

Nicole Chang

Approvals

The Cabinet gave approval for Jamaica’s hosting of the following three meetings in Kingston:

The Twenty-sixth Regular Meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), from 16 to 17 May 2023

The Eleventh United Kingdom (UK)-Caribbean Forum on 18 May 2023

The Inaugural Jamaica-UK Strategic Dialogue, on 19 May 2023.

Approval was given by the Cabinet for overseas travel by the delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade to the city of Antigua in Republic of Guatemala, to participate in the Twenty-eighth Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the (ACS) to be held on 11 May 2023 as well as the Ninth Summit of the Heads of State and/or Government on the 12 May 2023.

The Cabinet gave approval for overseas travel by a delegation led by the Minister of Health and Wellness to Geneva, Switzerland to attend the following:

The 35th Commonwealth Health Ministers’ Meeting on 20 May 2023

The 8th World Heart Summit on 20 May 2023

The 76th World Health Assembly from 21 to 30 May 2023

The Cabinet approved overseas travel by a delegation led by the Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce to Miami and Atlanta in the United States of America (USA), to seek new foreign direct investment (FDI) opportunities for the expansion of Jamaica’s logistics industry, from 21 to 26 May 2023.

Contracts

The Cabinet approved the award of a contract by Petrojam Limited for the procurement of F-2 Burner Management System; and, in keeping with the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, approved the award of a contract in the amount of US$632,650.00 to Zecco Inc.

The Cabinet considered the award of a contract by Petrojam Limited for chemical supplies and services for refinery process and utilities for a period of three years; and, in keeping with the endorsement of the Public Procurement Commission, approved the award of a contract in the amount of US$2,051,222.00 to Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions (formerly SUEZ Water Technologies Solutions USA, Inc.).

The Cabinet reviewed recommendations of the Independent Commission for the Judiciary outlined in its Report for the revision of emoluments of the Judiciary and the recommendations of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service. Following review and discussion of the Report, the Cabinet approved the recommendations from the Minister of Finance and the Public Service.

The Cabinet considered the recommendation for the award of a contract by the Planning Institute of Jamaica for the development and execution of a two-pronged communication plan that targeted the main audience impacted by business reforms and the wider public. After consideration, the cabinet granted approval of the award of a contract in the amount of $132,768,154.55 to Engine Room Limited.

The Cabinet approved Jamaica’s updated National Implementation Plan on

Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) for onward transmission to the Secretariat of the Stockholm Convention on POPs, as outlined at Appendix II of the Submission, subject to update of the Country Profile.

The Cabinet gave approval for the hosting the 26th Meeting of the CARICOM Standing Committees of Chiefs of Immigration and Comptrollers of Customs (CICC) at the Montego Bay Conference Centre in St. James during the period 16 to 18 May 2023 at an estimated cost of $19.3 million.

The Cabinet approved Jamaica co-hosting the Caribbean Nations Security Conference 2023 to be held in Montego Bay, St. James from 5 to 19 June 2023, at an estimated cost of $8 million. CANSEC23 would be held under the theme: “Strengthening Regional Security Through Informed Action” which was aimed at enhancing regional partnerships and improving security in the Caribbean Basin.

Concerning Changes in tariff values for Chlorine gas, the Cabinet gave approval for:

an amendment to the First Schedule to the Customs Act to implement an increase in the Common External Tariff (CET) from 0% to 10% on Chlorine gas proper to tariff code 2801.10.00;

an amendment to the Fourth Schedule to the Customs Act to add Chlorine gas proper to tariff code 2801.10.00 to Part I of the List of Ineligibles for Conditional Duty Exemptions;

the issuing of drafting instructions to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel to draft the amendments; and notification to the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) that the relevant internal instruments were in place once the rate change had been enacted.

The Cabinet gave approval for overseas travel by the Minister of Finance and the Public Service to deliver the keynote address of the opening plenary of a World Bank Forum at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, DC, United States of America, on 22 May 2023.