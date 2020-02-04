News from the OPM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the island this morning for an international lecture series for Black History Month beginning at the Missouri University (MU) in Colombia, United States.

Prime Minister Holness will lead a discussion on the Economic Development in Jamaica as well as a lecture on the Democracy in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Ahead of the lecture series, Prime Minister Holness will meet with the University President, Mun Choi, the Chancellor and key members of the MU faculty and administration.

The Prime Minister will wrap up his four-day visit with a Post Lecture reception and participate in a dinner hosted by the Dean of the College of Arts and Science.

Prime Minister Holness will return to the island on Friday, February 7.

During his absence, Dr Horace Chang, Minister of National Security will be in charge of Government.