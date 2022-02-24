News from the OPM

Prime Minister Announces Further Gradual Adjustment to COVID-19 Containment Measures to Allow More Economic and Social Activity

“We should bear in mind that the pandemic is not over; and though we acknowledge the high level of fatigue in the society, we have to gradually widen the guard rails.” Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that, effective Friday, February 25, 2022, the curfew hours will be from midnight (nightly) to 5:00 am the following morning, until 5:00 am on March 18, 2022.

Noting that the country was seeing the end of the 4th wave of infections with the test positivity rate and the rate of hospitalisation declining significantly, the Prime Minister said greater relaxation of the DRMA measures is to be expected.

In keeping with this, Prime Minister Holness said: “With all our indicators showing rapid improvement since our peak in January 2022, the science and the data would clearly support a further widening of the guard rails to allow more economic and social activity.”

The Prime Minister who was speaking at a Press Briefing yesterday, February 22, 2022, also announced the following changes:

Funerals & Burials

The current maximum of 20 persons allowed to physically attend funerals and burials will be increased to 100. This number includes mourners, clergy, and any other support personnel. The Prime Minister reminded the public that burials are permitted only between 9 am and 5 pm, Mondays through Fridays.

Public Sector Events, Weddings & Annual General Meetings

The maximum number of persons permitted to physically attend events hosted by public sector entities will be increased from 50 to 100. The maximum number for weddings and companies’ annual general meetings remains at 100.

Travel & Quarantine

Effective Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the requirement to obtain a travel authorisation from the JamCovid or VisitJamaica platforms, will be eliminated. However, the Prime Minister is reminding travellers that a negative PCR or antigen test conducted within three days before travel, will still be required.

Travel-related quarantine will be discontinued. Nevertheless, the Prime Minister is urging travellers to limit their movement and interactions, particularly with vulnerable persons for at least five days after travelling.

Prime Minister Holness emphasised that the quick and complete return to face-to-face classes remains high on the Government’s agenda. Considering this, the Prime Minister said, “We all have to exercise caution and patience, and prioritize our children getting back into school.”

In the meantime, the Prime Minister continues to encourage entertainment stakeholders to remain patient as the Cabinet enters the final stages of its planning to support the safe reopening of the sector in the coming weeks.