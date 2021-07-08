News from the OPM

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness has been appointed a member of the Privy Council.

His Excellency the Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen issued a statement announcing the appointment today.

“Her Majesty The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve that the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister of Jamaica, be appointed a member of Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council.”

The accepted form of address of the Prime Minister as of today, will be: “The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister.”

The appointment became effective on May 26, 2021.

Prime Minister Holness is to attend a meeting of the Privy Council, at the first convenient opportunity, in order to take the oath or affirm in the presence of Her Majesty the Queen.