News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Appointed to Her Majesty’s Privy Council
Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness has been appointed a member of the Privy Council.
His Excellency the Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen issued a statement announcing the appointment today.
“Her Majesty The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve that the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister of Jamaica, be appointed a member of Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council.”
The accepted form of address of the Prime Minister as of today, will be: “The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister.”
The appointment became effective on May 26, 2021.
Prime Minister Holness is to attend a meeting of the Privy Council, at the first convenient opportunity, in order to take the oath or affirm in the presence of Her Majesty the Queen.