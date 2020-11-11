News from the OPM

Prime Minister Holness Welcomes New Cohort of Jamaica House Fellows

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 delivered the keynote address at the orientation for the #JamaicaHouse Fellowship Programme at Banquet Hall, Jamaica House.

The Prime Minister and Government Officials welcomed the second Cohort of the programme who will spend two years as paid full-time personnel assigned to the OPM or other GOJ offices, where they will work alongside senior government technocrats.

The Fellows can expect to be involved in a wide range of high impact projects in a fast-paced and collaborative environment.