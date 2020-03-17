Speech by the Prime Minister

Statement from Prime Minister Andrew Holness

To advance further understanding as it relates to the implementation of measures in the public sector to encourage “work from home”, Permanent Secretaries are required to consult with department and agency heads to determine certain functions which could be carried out from home for seven days starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020 to March 25, 2020.

The objective is to reduce the level of public travel and interactions.

The private sector is also required to implement similar measures of having their staff work from home where possible. It is not the intention of the Government to shut down the economy.

Therefore, we expect offices and factories to remain open and continue to produce and offer service with only the minimum staff necessary.