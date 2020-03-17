News from the OPM

Restricted Attendance and Participation for PM Holness’ Budget Presentation

As the Government continues its proactive efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19 in Jamaica, keen consideration has been given to public events that should be curtailed or restricted. Leading by example, the decision has been taken to limit participation at the Budget Presentation by the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, MP, Prime Minister, which is scheduled for Thursday 19th March 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Gordon House.

Accordingly, it has been decided that attendance at the Debate should be restricted to Members of the House of Representatives and essential personnel. The Office of the Prime Minister therefore rescinds the invitation extended to all other officials, civil society leaders and members of the community in general. The Office of the Prime Minister expresses its regret that attendance at this presentation cannot be accommodated at this time, however it will be aired live and may be accessed via the following platforms:

PBCJ TV Facebook: Andrew Holness Facebook: PBCJ Facebook: JIS Twitter: Andrew Holness

We encourage you to continue to observe all precautionary measures and the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all.